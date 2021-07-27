Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 98.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNK stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $574,000.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.