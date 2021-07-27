Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Drops By 99.7%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 929,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Tuesday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55.

Get Gentera alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.