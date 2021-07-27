Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 85.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

