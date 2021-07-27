Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Grows By 619.1%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 619.1% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NHF opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,015.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,489.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

