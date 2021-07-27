Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 92.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NINOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Nikon alerts:

NINOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 7,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.