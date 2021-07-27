Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Rises By 510.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 510.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNY stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

