Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Declines By 93.2%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHOJY remained flat at $$21.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

