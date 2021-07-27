Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 97.4%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.6082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

