Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Increases By 967.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 967.5% from the June 30th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 57.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCWorx in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

