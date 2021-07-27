Short Interest in Simclar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMC) Drops By 93.8%

Simclar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Simclar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Simclar

Simclar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products.

