Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
