Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

