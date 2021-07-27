Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 534.0%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 534.0% from the June 30th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

