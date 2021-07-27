Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Expands By 750.4%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 750.4% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 591.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Valmet Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

