Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 85.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

