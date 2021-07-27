Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 96.0%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.27. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.