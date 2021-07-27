Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Increases By 848.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 848.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

WFAFY opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

