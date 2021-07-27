Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Decreases By 82.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wilmar International stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

