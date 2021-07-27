Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 85.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WELX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38. Winland has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.