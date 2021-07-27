Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Declines By 93.6%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 119,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $15,240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

YAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

