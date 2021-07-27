Showcase Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174,607.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $402,024.23 and approximately $174,607.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,681,572 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

