Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 108,662 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.