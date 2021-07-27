Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 108,662 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.