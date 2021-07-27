Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGMLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

