Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$27.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26. Signify has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

