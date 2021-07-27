Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 1.8%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

SFFYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

