Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 89,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 486,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.