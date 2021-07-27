Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 6,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 44,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Silverton Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.29 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

