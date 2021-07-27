Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,931,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMEV remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 848,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.