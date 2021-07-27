Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 1,773,005 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

