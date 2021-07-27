Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLX opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

