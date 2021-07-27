SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SJMHY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. SJM has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

