SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SJMHY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. SJM has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.54.
SJM Company Profile
