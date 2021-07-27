SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.91

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

