SKALE Network Market Cap Hits $275.86 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $275.86 million and $27.88 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

