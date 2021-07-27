SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $274.41 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00802927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00135950 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

