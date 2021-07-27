Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,916 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 3.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

