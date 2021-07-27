SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 523929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

SKIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

