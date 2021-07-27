Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Skillz has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

