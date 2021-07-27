Skrumble Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $105,023.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

