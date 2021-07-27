Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $829.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

