SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

