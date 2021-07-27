Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 12%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price was down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EM. began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

