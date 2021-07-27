Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Financial Review

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03% Cheetah Mobile 48.37% 15.51% 9.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 6.04 $4.16 million $0.17 34.06 Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.21 $63.87 million $0.46 4.37

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.32%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Smith Micro Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

