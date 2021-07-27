Smiths News (OTCMKTS:CNNGF) Shares Down 10.7%

Smiths News Plc (OTCMKTS:CNNGF)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.