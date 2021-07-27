Smooth Love Potion Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $148.68 million and approximately $169.38 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00764677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.