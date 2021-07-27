Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNAP traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 32,904,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,916. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

