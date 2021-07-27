SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

