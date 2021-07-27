Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

