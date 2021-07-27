Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €24.73 ($29.09). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.47 ($28.79), with a volume of 2,131,199 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.14 ($28.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.42.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

