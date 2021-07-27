Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently:

7/15/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating.

6/10/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

