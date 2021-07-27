Societe Generale Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Buy

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

