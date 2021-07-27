Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Sells $168,960.00 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 928,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,917. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

